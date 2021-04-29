Left Menu

Man killed after being hit by car in Murshidabad, CPI(M) blames TMC

PTI | Domkal | Updated: 29-04-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 08:37 IST
Man killed after being hit by car in Murshidabad, CPI(M) blames TMC

A man was killed and two others injured as a car hit them in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, triggering tension in the area hours ahead of the polling, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Shahbazpur village in the Domkal police station area around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

The CPI(M) alleged that its member Kader Mondal (42) was killed, and Asim Al Mamoon (43) and Lal Chand Mondal (42) were injured after TMC candidate Jafikul Islam run his car over them.

Islam, the TMC's Domkal candidate, rubbished the allegation, claiming that he was far away from the spot when the incident happened.

Police said an investigation has been started to identify those behind the incident.

The Chief Election Officer (CEO) sought a report from the district authorities over the incident.

''We have asked the District Election Officer to send a report about the incident. Those behind this will be nabbed soon,'' an official at the CEO's office said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Tension was palpable in the village following the incident.

A huge contingent of central forces were deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up as polling started at 7 am, an officer said.

Elections were underway in Domkal in the eighth phase.

PTI CORR SCH SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new 1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China. ...

Taiwan's new coast guard flagship to counter China's 'grey-zone' threat

Taiwan commissioned into service a new coast guard flagship on Thursday to help counter Chinas grey zone war tactics against the island.Taiwans civilian-run coast guard, which would operate as a branch of the navy during wartime, is often i...

Crude bombs hurled in central Kolkata amid polling

Crude bombs were hurled in front of Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata on Thursday morning while elections were underway in the area, police said.The incident happened on Central Avenue in the heart of the city, triggering panic among the pe...

India reports highest-ever surge with 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. According to the Union ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021