COVID-19: Consignment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Raipur from Mumbai

A consignment of Covishield vaccines arrived in Raipur from Mumbai on Wednesday days ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive, A day earlier, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding necessary steps to be taken to ensure the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state in an accessible manner and in sufficient quantity.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the state had decided to provide free COVID vaccination to every one of the proposed age of 18 years and above, from May 1, and informed that they had ordered 25-25 lakh doses of the vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech. As per the union health ministry, there are currently 1,18,846 active cases in the state. As many as 5,70,995 recoveries and 8,061 deaths have been reported so far.

Over 15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country since the beginning of the inoculation drive on January 16. (ANI)

