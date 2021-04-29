Left Menu

COVID-19: Consignment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Raipur from Mumbai

A consignment of Covishield vaccines arrived in Raipur from Mumbai on Wednesday days ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive,

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 29-04-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 10:19 IST
COVID-19: Consignment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Raipur from Mumbai
The consignment reaches Raipur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A consignment of Covishield vaccines arrived in Raipur from Mumbai on Wednesday days ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive, A day earlier, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding necessary steps to be taken to ensure the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state in an accessible manner and in sufficient quantity.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the state had decided to provide free COVID vaccination to every one of the proposed age of 18 years and above, from May 1, and informed that they had ordered 25-25 lakh doses of the vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech. As per the union health ministry, there are currently 1,18,846 active cases in the state. As many as 5,70,995 recoveries and 8,061 deaths have been reported so far.

Over 15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country since the beginning of the inoculation drive on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blocked hashtag calling for PM's resignation by mistake, says Facebook

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday said it had temporarily blocked a hashtag calling for the Prime Ministers resignation by mistake and that it wasnt done on government orders.The development comes amid reports that social media compan...

Finnish refiner Neste Q1 profit falls, close to consensus

Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste on Thursday reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected market volatility to remain high due to the coronavirus pandemic.Nestes January-March underlying operating pro...

FIR filed against Parambir Singh, others over 2015 corruption allegations

An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombiv...

Heinrich Malan joins New Zealand coaching staff for England tour

Auckland Aces head coach Heinrich Malan has been added to the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming tour of England. The short-term appointment will see Malan work as the fourth coach for the two-Test series against the hosts, alongsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021