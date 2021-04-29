Left Menu

COVID surge: Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed

However, they will open only for priests to perform regular prayers and not for devotees, he said.Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the four famous shrines.COVID-19 cases have been rising exponentially in Uttarakhand as in various other states.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:33 IST
Dehradun, Apr 29 (PTI) The Chardham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand, which was scheduled to begin next month, has been postponed in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Announcing this here on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said conducting the yatra amid the raging pandemic is not possible.

However, the portals of the four Himalayan temples known as Chardham will open as scheduled, he said. However, they will open only for priests to perform regular prayers and not for devotees, he said.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the four famous shrines.

COVID-19 cases have been rising exponentially in Uttarakhand as in various other states. PTI ALM DV DV

