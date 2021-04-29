Left Menu

Around 3,000 COVID-19 patients missing in Bengaluru: Minister

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday revealed that around 2,000 to 3,000 COVID-19 infected patients have gone missing in Bengaluru as they have switched off their phones and vacated their houses.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:20 IST
Around 3,000 COVID-19 patients missing in Bengaluru: Minister
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday revealed that around 2,000 to 3,000 COVID-19 infected patients have gone missing in Bengaluru as they have switched off their phones and vacated their houses. Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said, "2,000-3,000 COVID19 positive patients have switched off their phones and vacated their homes. This could lead to the spread of coronavirus. Later they have to run for ICU beds. Police is trying to track them."

"We are giving free medicines to people which can control 90 per cent of the cases, but they have switched off their mobile phones. They reach the hospitals in a critical stage to desperately look for ICU beds. This is what is happening now." "Many of the infected people are either not informing the officials about their whereabouts or have switched off their phones," he added.

Urging COVID-19 positive people to keep their phones switched on so that the police can trace them, the minister said, "I pray to them with folded hands that COVID cases will only increase due to this (behaviour). It is wrong when you reach for ICU beds at the last moment." The state government has imposed a lockdown for 14 days restricting the unnecessary movement of people to contain COVID cases, which is rising at an alarming rate.

According to the union health ministry, Karnataka is among the 10 states that reported 72.20 per cent of the new cases in the country. As per the ministry, the state reported 39,047 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It is among the eleven states that cumulatively account for 78.26 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said. It further said that Karnataka currently has 3,28,903 active cases. As many as 229 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, as per the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JNU postpones registration process for winter semester to May 8 due to COVID-19

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Wednesday postponed online registration for the Winter semester in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. Registrations, which were to commence from April 27, will commence on May 8, a JNU statemen...

BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September

BioNTech expects results by September from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer have developed in babies as young as six months old, German magazine Spiegel cited the companys CEO as saying. In July, the first results coul...

Russian court sets next hearing in 'extremism' case against Navalny's network for May 17

A Russian court has scheduled the main hearing in an extremism case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys activist network for May 17, his lawyers said on Thursday.The court is expected to consider a request from prosecutors to decl...

Odisha govt to provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty

Odisha government on Thursday announced that they will provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty working under the Health and Family Welfare HFW Department for the period of April to July this year. An official docume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021