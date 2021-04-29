U.N.'s Guterres says common ground still elusive in Cyprus talks

The United Nations said on Thursday there was not enough common ground to resume negotiations on war-divided Cyprus, after a three-day summit attempting to break a four-year impasse in peace negotiations. Diplomats had been trying to make headway to end a decades-old conflict between rival Greek and Turkish Cypriots which destabilises the eastern Mediterranean and is a key source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

"The truth is that at the end of our efforts, we have not yet found enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a news conference in Geneva. He said the United Nations would make a fresh attempt in "probably two or three months". (Reporting By Stephanie Nebahay; writing by Michele Kambas)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)