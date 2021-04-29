Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi Police stations directed to dedicate lane for emergency vehicles

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Delhi Police stations have been directed to dedicate a lane on extreme left of road for ambulance and emergency vehicles, including oxygen tankers and cylinders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:38 IST
Extreme left lane on Delhi roads (Image: Tweeted by Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Delhi Police stations have been directed to dedicate a lane on extreme left of road for ambulance and emergency vehicles, including oxygen tankers and cylinders. The decision has been made to facilitate smooth movement of ambulance and emergency vehicles as the barricading and increased checking by the police personnel on the Delhi roads during the lockdown might hinder their passage.

"Delhi Police stations directed to dedicate a lane on extreme left of road for ambulance and emergency vehicles, including oxygen tankers and cylinders (in emergency)," the police in the national capital tweeted. "This done to facilitate them while lockdown violators prosecuted on regular lanes."

India continued to report high COVID-19 cases with over 3.6 lakh new coronavirus cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases is biggest in a single-day since the onset of the pandemic.The Health Ministry said that 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country stand at 29,78,709.The total count of cases now stands at 1,79,97,267 and the death toll has gone up to 2,01,187 deaths. A total of 1,48,17,371 people have recovered so far from the disease.The Union Health Ministry said that five states and union territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

