One held for selling Remdesivir at high price in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI): A 39-year old man was taken into custody by police here for allegedly anti-viral drug Remdesivir at a high price, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who is running a pharmaceutical shop and another (absconding) accused, were illegally selling Remdesivir vials in the blackmarket at a high price,they said.

On a tip-off, a police team apprehended the pharmaceutical shop owner at Kachiguda when he came to hand over the injections to a customer, a release from Hyderabad Police Commissionerate said.

Police seized four Remdesivir injections from the possession of the accused.

