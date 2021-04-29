One held for selling Remdesivir at high price in Hyderabad

One held for selling Remdesivir at high price in HyderabadPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:38 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI): A 39-year old man was taken into custody by police here for allegedly anti-viral drug Remdesivir at a high price, police said on Wednesday.
The accused, who is running a pharmaceutical shop and another (absconding) accused, were illegally selling Remdesivir vials in the blackmarket at a high price,they said.
On a tip-off, a police team apprehended the pharmaceutical shop owner at Kachiguda when he came to hand over the injections to a customer, a release from Hyderabad Police Commissionerate said.
Police seized four Remdesivir injections from the possession of the accused.
A case was registered.PTI VVKSS PTI PTI
