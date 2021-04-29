Nothing to see here, UK PM Johnson says of apartment refurbishment probe

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:42 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was nothing to see or to worry about in an electoral watchdog investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment.

The Electoral Commission began an investigation on Wednesday into the refurbishment of Johnson's Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. During a trip to a London school, Johnson said he would comply with whatever the Electoral Commission demands following its investigation.

"I don't think there's anything to see here or to worry about," he told broadcasters in a pooled interview. Johnson's opponents say he may have broken British rules by letting party donors secretly contribute tens of thousands of pounds to a luxury renovation of his living quarters.

Johnson has said he covered the cost of the refurbishment, but has not answered directly whether the costs were initially covered by someone else and later repaid. If it finds sufficient evidence of an offence, the commission can issue a fine of up to 20,000 pounds ($27,882) or refer the matter to the police. ($1 = 0.7173 pounds)

