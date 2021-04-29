BRIEF-India's Bharat Biotech Revises Covaxin Price To Indian State Govts To 400 Rupees/Dose From 600 Rupees/Dose

Bharat Biotech:

* INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABLE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 400 RUPEES/DOSE

* INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH HAD PREVIOUSLY PRICED COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 600 RUPEES/DOSE Source text: https://bit.ly/3aRqoHw

