BRIEF-India's Bharat Biotech Revises Covaxin Price To Indian State Govts To 400 Rupees/Dose From 600 Rupees/Dose

BRIEF-India's Bharat Biotech Revises Covaxin Price To Indian State Govts To 400 Rupees/Dose From 600 Rupees/DoseReuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:51 IST
Bharat Biotech:
* INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABLE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 400 RUPEES/DOSE
* INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH HAD PREVIOUSLY PRICED COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 600 RUPEES/DOSE Source text: https://bit.ly/3aRqoHw
