BRIEF-India's Bharat Biotech Revises Covaxin Price To Indian State Govts To 400 Rupees/Dose From 600 Rupees/Dose

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Biotech:

* INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABLE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 400 RUPEES/DOSE

* INDIA'S BHARAT BIOTECH HAD PREVIOUSLY PRICED COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 600 RUPEES/DOSE Source text: https://bit.ly/3aRqoHw

Also Read: Bharat Biotech ramps up Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin production capacity to 700 million doses per annum: Company statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

