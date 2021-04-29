DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 29

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, APRIL 29 ** ABIDJAN - French economy minister Bruno Le Maire is in the Ivory Coast for a two-day visit during which he'll meet President Alassane Ouattara, Prime Minister Patrick Achi and several ministers to discuss economic ties and infrastructure projects (to Apr. 30). ** BRUSSELS - European Union development ministers hold a video conference on the future of the European Financial Architecture for Development, paving way for conclusions to be adopted at a summit in May - 0700 GMT. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa make a statement to press before going into a working lunch at the Elysee Palace - 1100 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's health minister Carolina Darias appears at Health and Consumer Affairs Commission in parliament - 1400 GMT.

** ASHGABAT – President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make a working visit to Turkmenistan. ** BRUSSELS – EU Informal video conference of foreign affairs ministers (Development) meeting. TBILISI – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis will pay an official visit to Georgia, he will meet Georgian counterpart (to April 29).

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU - 0900 GMT. BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and RKI President Lothar H. Wieler hold news conference in Berlin - 0930 GMT. GENEVA - WHO to host news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, who will provide update of the COVID-19 situation on the continent - 0800 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino takes part in the 2021 Artificial Intelligence Summit organized by Ametic - 0800 GMT. KAZAN, Russia – Prime ministers of EAEU, Cuba, Moldova, Uzbekistan to meet in Kazan (to April 30) BRUSSELS - EU development ministers will meet in virtual format to hold an orientation debate on the future of the European financial architecture for development (EFAD).

LONDON – 10th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 30

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. MADRID - Spain´s foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya holds a meeting with Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard in Madrid - 1000 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at BusinessEurope event about the planned EU-Mercosur free trade agreement - 1300 GMT. CHAD - Chad President election. BENIN - Benin President election.

DJIBOUTI - President election. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at an online event on the macroeconomic environment one year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Europe - 1300 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 2 LOS ANGELES, CA - U.S. President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Meghan, join other celebrities for "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World."

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 3

** VILNIUS - Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits Vilnius for celebrations marking an anniversary of the first European written constitution, from 1791. LONDON - G7 foreign ministers convene in London for the first face-to-face meeting in two years (to May 5). WARSAW - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President of Latvia Egils Levits, President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, attend ceremonies marking the Constitution Day in Poland.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 4

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold negotiations with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow. SINGAPORE - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will visit Singapore to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 6 BRUSSELS - European Union ministers of foreign affairs meet to discuss current affairs and exchange views on the Strategic Compass, a strategy for Europe's security and defence. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 7 WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to discuss migration. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 08 PORTUGAL – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Portugal for the India-EU summit.

PORTO, Portugal – EU-India summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 10

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and EU's Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks at six-day economic forum in Athens (to May 15). BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on the bloc's new anti money-laundering legislative package.

DUBLIN - EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuiness speaks at green economy conference - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 17 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30)

BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18

LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21). BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 20 VIENNA - IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB's Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21)

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 21 ROME - Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis. PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 22 PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Palestinians hold legislative elections - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 23 CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 25

** BRUSSELS – EU special meeting of the European Council. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 28

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 1 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 5 GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 6 MEXICO - Mexican Chamber of Deputies election.

IRAQ - Iraqi Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 7

BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

MONGOLIA – President Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 10 DUSHANBE - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 11 CORNWALL, England - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit UK to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, England (To June 13)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 14

BRUSSELS - NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China. BRUSSELS - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit to Brussels to take part in NATO summit in BRUSSELS, Belgium.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 17 ** LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 18

** LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 20 ** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 21 ** LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 22 ** LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

** SINGAPORE – APEC Senior Finance Officials Virtual Meeting (To June 23). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 24 ** BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (To June 25) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 Aruba – Aruban Legislature election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 28 MATERA, ITALY - G20 foreign ministers meet in the southern Italian city of Matera for a 3-day summit (to Jun. 30).

