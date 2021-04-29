Left Menu

Awaiting formation of oversight committee: Vedanta

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:37 IST
Awaiting formation of oversight committee: Vedanta

Chennai, Apr 29(PTI): Mining conglomerate Vedanta on Thursday said it would await the formation of the oversight committee by the state government as directed by the Supreme Court bench on resuming the operation of its facility in Tamil Nadu to produce oxygen.

The development follows a Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat directing the Tamil Nadu government to form an oversight committee to oversee the functioning of the plant.

In a statement on Thursday, Vedanta said, ''we await the formation of the oversight committee as directed by the Supreme Court bench, and look forward to the restoration of power to the plant and the recommendations of the committee, in order to commence the necessary steps towards critical oxygen production''.

On April 26, an all party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government resolved to allow Sterlite Industries to produce oxygen at its facility in Tuticorin about 600 km from here, for a four month period amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for the partial reopening of the copper smelter closed in 2018 over pollution concerns.PTI VIJ BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Today's Bengaluru Bullion closing rates are not available from the sources.

PTI DVR ROH ROH...

U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette manufacturers.The F...

Punjab minister slams Navjot Sidhu for criticising Amarinder

Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora lambasted Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday for his repeated tirades against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying it showed indiscipline and irresponsible behaviour.Sidhu has been attacking the ...

CSIR-CMERI transfers technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit to companies

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur transferred the technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit developed by the Institute virtually on 29.04.2021 in presence of Prof. Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI to Ms Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot and Ms GRID Eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021