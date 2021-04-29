Left Menu

Security guard shot dead, Rs 5 lakh looted from ATM cash van in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:13 IST
Security guard shot dead, Rs 5 lakh looted from ATM cash van in Hyderabad

A security guard of an ATM cash van was killed while another person was injured after an armed gang of robbers opened fire at them in broad daylight here before making away with cash to the tune of Rs 5 lakh on Thursday, police said.

Two unidentified men came on a bike and attacked the staff of a cash logistics firm while they were loading cash into the ATM of a private bank at Kukatpally.

The duo then looted Rs 5 lakh and fled the spot.

The security guard, an ex CRPF constable, was shot in the abdomen while the supervisor suffered bullet injury in his leg, they said adding the guard was declared brought dead at a hospital.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar, who visited the spot, said two people wearing helmets came on a two-wheeler and initially shot at the security guard and then the supervisor.

''They snatched Rs 5 lakh and fled. We have got some clues and we will definitely catch them soon,'' the Commissioner said.

According to police, at least three rounds were fired by the accused using a country made gun.

The modus operandi of the robbery suggests it may have been handiwork of professional offenders belonging to an inter-state gang.

The duo is suspected to have followed the cash van and done recee of the area.

While the staff were in the process of depositing Rs 12 lakh in the ATM they were attacked by the gang members.

Police said they have verified CCTV footage and teams were formed to nab the absconding accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic countrys military in a 10 billion-euro USD 12 billion deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircra...

COVID: Sebi gives more time to brokers, clearing members for compliance with rules

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended timelines for compliance with certain regulatory requirements by trading members, clearing members and depository participants in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for...

France's Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown

France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service from May 19, as President Emmanuel Macron charts a way out of a third COVID-19 lockdown. Macron, who is under pressure from business ...

Decision on final semester exams soon: Delhi University

The Delhi University on Thursday said it will take stock of the exam schedule, amid demands from students asking for exams to be deferred in view of spiking COVID-19 cases in the country.The university is slated to hold online exams for fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021