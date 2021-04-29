Man booked, released with warning in Amethi for tweet creating 'false alarm' for oxygen cylinder

By Kamna Hajela A man was arrested by Amethi police and later released with a warning for making tweet about need for medical oxygen for his maternal grandfather who was not positive for COVID-19.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said that around 8 pm on April 26, a young man named Shashank Yadav made a tweet and appealed to actor Sonu Sood for oxygen for his maternal grandfather. "Immediately afterwards we along with the CMO tried to contact him through phone. He did not answer the call and we located his position electronically and sent a team. When we reached his house, the team found him sleeping," Singh said.

"We found after investigation that Shashank had visited his 88-year-old grandfather on April 26 and had tweeted for oxygen requirement on his return. We also found out that his grandfather was neither COVID positive nor did he require a medical oxygen cylinder. There was no prescription from a doctor as well. He did this for sensation on social media," Singh added. The police said the accused "confessed his mistake".

A case was filed against him under Pandemic Act and Disaster Management Act and he was released with a warning. (ANI)

