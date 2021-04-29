Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces clash at border in water dispute

At least four civilians were reported killed and dozens of other people wounded when Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces exchanged fire across the border on Thursday and residents hurled rocks at each other in a clash over a water reservoir.

The frontier, dating to the Soviet era, is poorly demarcated and minor border disputes between are frequent. The latest quarrel quickly escalated beyond the usual scale as border guards on both sides actively joined the fighting. However, the two countries' foreign ministries said late on Thursday they had agreed a ceasefire after hours of talks and would stick to it and pull back troops while resolving the conflict through diplomacy.

One Kyrgyz border outpost was on fire after a Tajik mortar attack, while Kyrgyz forces retaliated by capturing a Tajik outpost, Kyrgyz border guards said. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from adjacent villages. Clashes flared late on Wednesday along the frontier between Tajikistan's northern Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province because of a dispute over a reservoir and pumping station, claimed by both sides, on the Isfara river.

Residents on both sides threw rocks at each other before clashes escalated and the sides began exchanging gunfire on Thursday, according to the security agencies of both countries. Videos shared on social media showed people on the Kyrgyz side sitting in a trench to the sound of gunfire in the background. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

Kyrgyzstan's State National Security Committee accused the Tajik side of using mortars to shell the disputed water facility. Tajik authorities said the facility belonged to them and accused Kyrgyz forces of shooting at Tajik border guards. Kyrgyzstan reported one civilian killed and 31 people including two soldiers wounded. Tajikistan reported three civilian deaths and 31 people wounded, without giving a breakdown of civilians and troops.

Tajikistan also accused Kyrgyz forces of shelling a bridge with mortars and rocket-propelled grenades. Both countries host Russian military bases and maintain close relationships with Moscow. When the fighting broke out, the secretary of Kyrgyzstan's security council was in the Tajik capital Dushanbe to attend a meeting of a Russian-led security bloc of which Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are members.

