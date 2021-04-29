Left Menu

Maha Congress to give nearly Rs 2 cr for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Ahead of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra Congress on Thursday announced to donate nearly Rs 2 crore for vaccination expenses to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:46 IST
Maha Congress to give nearly Rs 2 cr for COVID-19 vaccination drive
Maharashtra cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra Congress on Thursday announced to donate nearly Rs 2 crore for vaccination expenses to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). Speaking to the media at his Royal stone residence Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that he will be giving his one year's salary to the CMRF while adding that other 53 Congress MLAs will also deposit their one month's salary to this fund, which will amount to nearly Rs 2 crores.

He also said the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will also contribute Rs 5 lakh for the vaccination drive. "The vaccination cost of 5,000 employees of Sangamner-based Amrut Group of Industries, which is headed by me and will be donated to the CMRF," the Congress leader said.

He further said that the COVID-19 crisis has taken a serious turn in the country and the state and the best preventive measure against corona is to vaccinate all citizens quickly and in a time-bound manner. "Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had raised the demand for free vaccination of all citizens. Many vaccination campaigns were carried out during the Congress rule at the Centre, and it is well known that the Congress government did not worry about the loss or profit and gave free vaccination to the people by prioritising their health," he said while alleging that the Central government is running away from its responsibility and even in such difficult times, it has passed the responsibility of vaccinations onto the state governments.

"Many states are facing financial difficulties as industries, trades and commercial establishments are closed due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the infection. Far from helping the states in such a situation, the central government has not even paid the rightful dues of the states," he further said. Thorat also has appealed to other political parties, cooperative societies, and industrial establishments in the state to help the CM Relief Fund in their own way so that the funds collected can be used to purchase essential items for poor patients.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced its decision to inoculate citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 against COVID-19 for free at state-run vaccination centres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt procures 258.74 lakh tonnes wheat at MSP for Rs 51,100 cr

The government has procured 258.74 lakh tonnes of wheat so far in the rabi marketing season for Rs 51,100.83 crore, an official statement said.The rabi marketing season starts in April.The procurement of wheat has recently commenced in rabi...

Business briefs

Domestic traders body CAIT on Thursday urged the Delhi government to extend the lockdown till May 15 on account of increasing COVID-19 cases.The Confederation of All India Traders CAIT said the current situation of COVID-19 in Delhi is not ...

WPP goes into open conflict with former CEO Sorrell

WPP, the worlds biggest advertising company, launched into open conflict with its founder Martin Sorrell on Thursday, refusing to pay share awards and accusing him of leaking client information to the media.In a twist that pits WPP against ...

Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement

In Texas, where gun laws are among the loosest in the US, there is one line the state has long resisted crossing making it legal to carry a handgun in public without a permit, background check or training.Governors didnt champion it. Police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021