COVID-19 posing serious challenge to health, economy: Gujarat CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic is posing a serious challenge to the country's public health system and also the economy. Speaking at a special event to deepen the Indo-US ties hosted by the IMC Chamber of Commerce, Rupani welcomed the help rendered to India by many countries, including the US, at the time of need.

India is reporting over 3 lakh new cases of infections per day.

''This pandemic is posing serious challenges to our public health system and economy,'' Rupani said.

He said Gujarat had taken the lead in providing hydroxychloroquine to the US when the country needed it last year, and acknowledged the help other countries are extending to India.

''The spirit of cooperation is the most valuable thing we have received from each other. Many countries have followed the ethos of 'vasudev kutumbakam'. By cooperating with each other, we will surely win over the pandemic,'' he said.

Rupani also listed drug manufacturing and medical devices production as among the areas where Gujarat will be welcoming investments.

The help from the US came after some initial reluctance to help. Audit and consultancy major KPMG India Charman Arun Kumar seemed to draw from the experience in his address at the same event.

''There will always be little disputes that need to be addressed. I would hope that those can be done in a spirit of cooperation, constructive spirit,'' he said adding that there is tremendous potential for the partnership between India and the US.

Former Union minister and ruling BJP's member of Parliament Jayant Sinha said health, technology and climate change are the three broad areas where the two countries can cooperate the most.

