Eastern Army Commander reviews security situation in Manipur, Nagaland

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:05 IST
General Officer Commanding-in- Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command Lt Gen Anil Chauhan reviewed the security situation in Manipur and Nagaland for three days from Tuesday, an official release said on Thursday.

He visited units and formations of Spear Corps and Assam Rifles in the two northeastern states, it said.

The Army Commander was briefed on the operational preparedness as well as counter insurgency in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, the release added.

During the visit, he was also briefed about the progress on the Framework Agreement of the ongoing Naga peace talks, it said.

