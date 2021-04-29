Left Menu

Chadian army battles rebels in northern town

The rebels issued a statement on Thursday saying they had taken control of Nokou, centre of the north Kanem district and located some 300 km from the capital N'Djamena, after destroying an army attack helicopter that had bombed their position. However, a spokesman for Chad's ruling military council told Reuters that Nokou remained under the control of government forces.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:27 IST
Chadian army battles rebels in northern town

Chad's army battled with rebels on Thursday near the town of Nokou, about 20 km (12 miles) from where former president Idriss Deby was fatally wounded 10 days ago, rebels and the army said. Deby was killed on April 19 as he visited troops fighting Libya-based rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which opposed his 30-year rule. A military council headed by his son took control of Chad after his death, a move which opposition politicians have condemned as a coup.

The military council has said they intend to hold elections within 18 months. The rebels issued a statement on Thursday saying they had taken control of Nokou, centre of the north Kanem district and located some 300 km from the capital N'Djamena, after destroying an army attack helicopter that had bombed their position.

However, a spokesman for Chad's ruling military council told Reuters that Nokou remained under the control of government forces. He also confirmed that rebel positions had been shelled. Earlier this week Chad's capital and its second-largest town Moundou experienced violent protests. At least six people were killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators protesting against the military takeover.

More than 650 people were arrested during the protests were formally arraigned at the N'Djamena courthouse on Thursday, a magistrate at the court of appeals told Reuters. Meanwhile efforts to find a political solution to the crisis are underway. Representatives of the African Union arrived in Chad on Thursday for a seven-day fact-finding mission to support an investigation into the circumstances of Deby's killing.

The team will also "examine strategies to facilitate a rapid return to constitutional order and democratic governance, while preserving Chad's security and territorial integrity," the African Union said in a statement. Albert Pahimi Padacke, who the military council appointed prime minister of a transitional government, met with the French and U.S. ambassadors on Wednesday to discuss efforts to form a unity government and a potential timeline for holding fresh elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Thursday it has authorized the next three launches of the SpaceX Starship prototype after the company made a few changes to the launch vehicle. The FAA said prior to the launch of SN15, the FA...

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...

Noida CMO denies threatening woman of imprisonment for remdesivir plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a womans allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member.Ohri said such incidents an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021