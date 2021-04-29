Left Menu

EU should impose anti-corruption sanctions on Russians, lawmakers say

Accusing the Kremlin of "posing an external threat to European security" and "waging an internal war on its own people," EU lawmakers also said Russian funds "of unclear origin" should be banned from the bloc. "European Union countries should no longer be welcoming places for Russian wealth and investments of unclear origin," the resolution said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:38 IST
EU should impose anti-corruption sanctions on Russians, lawmakers say

The European Union should follow Britain's example and impose new anti-corruption sanctions on Russians suspected of fraud and graft, the European Parliament said on Thursday in a resolution that reflected hardening attitudes to Moscow.

Non-EU member Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on 14 Russians under a new law giving the British government the power to penalise those it says are credibly involved in the most serious corruption abroad. If EU governments follow up on the resolution, such measures would freeze the European Union assets of Russians and other non-EU nationals and bar them from visiting the 27-nation bloc, as Britain has done for its banks and territory.

The resolution, which is not binding but carries political weight, was adopted by 569 votes in favour, 67 against and with 46 abstentions. Accusing the Kremlin of "posing an external threat to European security" and "waging an internal war on its own people," EU lawmakers also said Russian funds "of unclear origin" should be banned from the bloc.

"European Union countries should no longer be welcoming places for Russian wealth and investments of unclear origin," the resolution said. It called on the European Commission and EU governments to do more to stop any Russian state investment "used for subversion, undermining democratic processes and institutions, and spreading corruption". Russia’s mission to the EU was not immediately available for comment, but Moscow has repeatedly warned the EU not to meddle in its internal affairs.

The parliament's common position underscores a change in tone on Russia, a major energy supplier to the EU which many long considered a partner nation. Now lawmakers are increasingly unified in their rejection of authoritarianism under President Vladimir Putin. Andrzej Halicki, a Polish centre-right lawmaker, said: "We need to impose sanctions on the Russian oligarchs," referring to members of the country's business elite.

The forthright language follows an EU report on Wednesday accusing Russian state media of sowing disinformation in the bloc to undermine confidence in Western COVID-19 vaccines. Russia denies any such tactics. Condemning the Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders earlier this month, the parliament's resolution said the EU should exclude Russia from the international payments network SWIFT if the Kremlin launches any incursions into Ukraine.

Russia says it has no such intentions and said the troops near Ukraine and in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014, were part of defensive military drills. The resolution was welcomed by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who called it robust. "These are signals Ukraine has asked for, clearly showing Russia possible costs of extending its aggression," he said on Twitter. (Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold in Berlin and Natalia Zinets in Kyiv; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary gets 5-year payment delay on Russian-led nuclear plant project

Russia has agreed to give Hungary a five-year delay on payments for the Russian-led expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant south of Budapest, Hungarys Finance Ministry said on Thursday.Budapest wants to expand the 2-gigawatt plant with t...

U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Thursday it has authorized the next three launches of the SpaceX Starship prototype after the company made a few changes to the launch vehicle. The FAA said prior to the launch of SN15, the FA...

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021