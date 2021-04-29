Oxygen langar organised by south Delhi gurdwara

An oxygen 'langar' was organised by a gurdwara in south Delhi's Greater Kailash for coronavirus patients, according to a statement.

Small cylinders were refilled at the langar, organised on behalf of the management committee of Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Greater Kailash Part 1 in collaboration with former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chairperson Manjit Singh G K.

The initiative was organised to provide relief from the pandemonium and black marketing, the statement said.

G K urged the managers of all religious places to come forward to serve the public in the pandemic, it added. PTI SLB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)