Left Menu

Attackers kill at least 20 in attack in Ethiopia's Oromiya region, says official

Gunmen killed at least 20 people last week in western Ethiopia, a regional government official said on Thursday, in what he and two residents described as an attack on civilians from the Amhara ethnic group.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:19 IST
Attackers kill at least 20 in attack in Ethiopia's Oromiya region, says official

Gunmen killed at least 20 people last week in western Ethiopia, a regional government official said on Thursday, in what he and two residents described as an attack on civilians from the Amhara ethnic group. The incident occurred in the district of Limmu Kosa, in the Jimma zone of the Oromiya region.

At least 20 civilians were killed in the attack, the Oromiya regional government's spokesman Getachew Balcha told Reuters. He said the attackers were from OLF-Shane or Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a splinter group of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), a formerly banned opposition group that returned from exile after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office. The Oromo are the country's largest ethnic group and the Amhara are its second largest. Clashes between people from the two groups killed 18 people in another part of the country earlier this month.

The Amhara and Oromiya regions share a border and attacks between the two ethnic groups in border areas have been rising in recent months. Political and ethnic violence is a major challenge for Abiy, whose political reforms have also encouraged regional powerbrokers seeking to build ethnic power bases after nearly three decades of iron-fisted government.

Two residents also told Reuters that gunmen targeted Amhara residents in last week's attack. "I was outside when the armed men came to our village and they started to kill residents and burn houses," said one of the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

He said he and neighbours buried 29 people, mostly killed by gunfire, and a few from machete wounds. That resident also identified the attackers as being from OLF-Shane.

A spokesman for the OLA, Odaa Tarbii, denied the accusation in an emailed comment, and accused the regional forces from the Oromiya region of being responsible for the attack. He said state security forces left the area, enabling "government-affiliated militiamen" who were not the OLA to storm the area and target and kill Amharas.

The other resident said local security forces did nothing to stop the killings, as armed men went from house to house killing residents. He also said that some of the attackers wore a uniform similar to those used by federal troops. Ethiopia’s state-run human rights commission said on Saturday that it was monitoring reports of an attack by armed groups in the Limmu Kosa area and that "civilian casualties have already been reported".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken meets Israel's Mossad spy chief for talks on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the head of Israels Mossad spy agency and its ambassador to Washington on Thursday, and the Israeli officials expressed deep concern about Irans nuclear activities, according to a person familiar w...

Explore possibility of reviving 2 defunct oxygen plants to augment supply: Srinagar Dy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday directed the officials concerned to explore reviving two defunct oxygen generation plants to augment supply of the life-saving gas to hospitals in the summer capital of Jammu a...

US STOCKS-Facebook lifts S&P 500 to record high

The SP 500 hit an intra-day record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while investors awaited upcoming results from Amazon.Facebook Inc jumped over 6 to an all-time high after beating market ...

Many key China issues still 'under review' at Biden's first 100 days

As U.S. President Joe Bidens first 100 days come to a close this week, a number of key policy positions and contentious issues remain under review, to use the White Houses terminology.They stretch from deep-seated economic issues a generati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021