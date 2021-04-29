UP: 2 held for black marketing oxygen cylinder, 1 for selling fake flow meter

Amid COVID-19 crisis, two men were held for allegedly black marketing oxygen cylinders in Noida, while one person was held for selling fake flow meters in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

Accused Shyam Sharma and Devendra Kumar were held on Wednesday in Sector 5 following a tip-off regarding sale of oxygen cylinders by the two at inflated rates, the police said.

''The duo was arrested by a team of officials from the Sector 20 police station and four oxygen cylinders seized from their possession besides seizure of a refilling pipe and Rs 780 cash from them,'' a police spokesperson said.

Amid a shortage of resources used for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the accused would charge people exorbitant rates for providing them oxygen cylinders, the official added.

In the other incident in Greater Noida, a man was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly found to be selling fake flow meters, which are used to regulate the flow of oxygen from cylinders to patients, to needy people, the police said.

''Accused Shaukeen was held by the Surajpur police station officials from his shop on the Dadri-Surajpur road. Three fake oxygen flow meters, 18 oxygen regulators, 12 regulators caps, among other items, were seized from his possession,'' the spokesperson said.

FIRs have been lodged in both the cases at the respective police stations and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, the official added.

