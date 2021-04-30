Five people arrested in connection with snatching of Lady Gaga's dogs, Los Angeles police say

Five people arrested in connection with snatching of Lady Gaga's dogs, Los Angeles police sayReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-04-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 02:51 IST
Five people have been arrested in connection with the snatching in February of Lady Gaga's dogs, a Los Angeles police spokesman said on Thursday.
No details were immediately available. The singer's two dogs were returned two days after they were stolen in Hollywood.
