Five people arrested in connection with snatching of Lady Gaga's dogs, Los Angeles police say

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-04-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 02:51 IST
Five people have been arrested in connection with the snatching in February of Lady Gaga's dogs, a Los Angeles police spokesman said on Thursday.

No details were immediately available. The singer's two dogs were returned two days after they were stolen in Hollywood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

