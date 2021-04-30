Left Menu

Five arrested in snatching of Lady Gaga's dogs, police say

Her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, said later that he had suffered "a very close call with death." Fischer was walking three of Gaga's bulldogs in a residential area in Hollywood when a car pulled up alongside them and two men demanded he turn over the animals, police said at the time. Fischer was shot once by the assailants, who drove off with two of the dogs.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 03:08 IST
Five arrested in snatching of Lady Gaga's dogs, police say

Five people have been arrested in connection with the snatching at gunpoint in February of Lady Gaga's dogs, a Los Angeles police spokesman said on Thursday.

No details were immediately available. The singer's two dogs were returned two days after they were stolen in Hollywood. The French bulldogs were snatched at night after their dog walker was shot in the chest. They were returned unharmed after Gaga offered a $500,000 reward.

Gaga was filming in Rome when the theft occurred. Her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, said later that he had suffered "a very close call with death." Fischer was walking three of Gaga's bulldogs in a residential area in Hollywood when a car pulled up alongside them and two men demanded he turn over the animals, police said at the time.

Fischer was shot once by the assailants, who drove off with two of the dogs. A third escaped and was later found by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'Round the corner from God': London bus brings COVID-19 vaccines to Ramadan faithful

Mobile clinic visits London mosques to offer COVID-19 vaccines Muslims reassured daytime injections do not break Ramadan fast Coronavirus death rate among Muslims higher than other groups By Sonia ElksLONDON, April 30 Thomson Reuters Foun...

GM to invest $1 bln in Mexico to build electric vehicles

General Motors Co said on Thursday it will invest 1 billion in a manufacturing complex in Mexico, drawing immediate criticism from the union for U.S. autoworkers as it prepares to build electric vehicles in 2023 in the border state of Coahu...

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer begins to export U.S.-made COVID-19 shots, first doses sent to Mexico

Pfizer Incs shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico this week includes doses made in its U.S. plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on ...

More subdued second day of Colombia tax reform protests

Far fewer protesters came out on Thursday for a second day of demonstrations against a tax reform proposed by the Colombian government, which among other things would expand items subject to value-added tax.Marches called by major unions to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021