Mamata expresses grief over death of Soli Sorabjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee.

Extending her condolences to Sorabjee's family and colleagues, Banerjee paid homage to the noted jurist, who passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19.

''Saddened at the passing of one of India's most eminent jurists, and former Attorney General of India, Padma Vibhushan Soli Sorabjee. He dedicated his life towards the defence of the freedom of expression and protection of human rights. My condolences to his family and colleagues,'' she tweeted.

The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General of India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

Sorabjee died this morning at a Delhi hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

