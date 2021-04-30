U.S. embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services over ban on hiring local staff -Ifax

U.S. embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services over ban on hiring local staff -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:01 IST
The U.S. embassy in Moscow will reduce the number of consular services it provides from May 12 after Russia imposed restrictions on the hiring of local staff, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week signed a law to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies and ordered the government to draw up a list of "unfriendly" states that will be subject to the restrictions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
