Karnataka DGP appeals to people to take lockdown seriously

As people roam around the city in open defiance of the lockdown to contain raging COVID cases, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood appealed to them to abide by the restrictions seriously.Lets take the lockdown seriously.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:38 IST
As people roam around the city in open defiance of the lockdown to contain raging COVID cases, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood appealed to them to abide by the restrictions seriously.

''Let's take the lockdown seriously. It's in our own interest & possibly last resort,'' Sood tweeted.

He said more than 1,000 vehicles have been seized by police for loitering on flimsy grounds.

''I am sure u dont want to return home without your vehicle. Cooperate with police, stay home & break the chain,'' Sood warned the violators.

The Karnataka government imposed a 14-day lockdown in the urban areas of the state from April 27 night to May 12 morning in order to contain COVID.

The state has been reporting about 35,000 cases a day while the active cases have reached close to 3.5 lakh.

The state is witnessing the shortage of oxygen, ICU beds, Remdesivir injection and other life saving medicines due to the rising COVID cases.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

