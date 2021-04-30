France, Germany, Spain, Italy: condemn this week's killing of foreigners in Burkina Faso

France, Germany, Spain, Italy: condemn this week's killing of foreigners in Burkina FasoReuters | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:20 IST
France, Germany, Spain, and Italy Friday condemned this week's killing of foreign citizens during an ambush in Burkina Faso.
The joint statement - issued by the French foreign ministry - added that the four countries would continue to work alongside regional and international partners to fight against terrorism in that part of Africa.
