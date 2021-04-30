Delhi: 7 arrested for manufacturing fake Remdesivir

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an interstate gang that produced fake Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, and arrested seven people. According to Additional Police Commissioner, Crime, Shibesh Singh, the gang's manufacturing unit in Uttarakhand was also busted.

A total of 198 vials of fake Remdesivir, packaging material and 3,00 empty vials have been seized. "The Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an interstate gang that produced fake Remdesivir and arrested 7 people. We also busted their manufacturing unit in Uttarakhand. 198 vials of fake Remdisivir, packaging material, 3000 empty vials have been seized," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)