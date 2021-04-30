Left Menu

Unexploded shell bursts in Jaisalmer's Pokaran; one dead

Unexploded shell bursts in Jaisalmer's Pokaran; one dead

A 23-year-old man was killed when an unexploded shell burst in Pokaran area of Jaisalmer, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday when the victim, Ravindra, a resident of Raisingh Nagar of Ganganagar district, was collecting scrap from the Pokaran field firing range. “Probably he was trying to separate metal when it exploded,” police said, adding that the matter was being probed.

