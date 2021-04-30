Left Menu

Lawyer representing Navalny's foundation detained in Moscow

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:48 IST
Lawyer representing Navalny's foundation detained in Moscow

A lawyer representing the anti-corruption foundation of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained in Moscow on Friday morning, his colleague said on social media.

St. Petersburg-based lawyer Ivan Pavlov has been representing Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption after authorities filed a lawsuit to ban the foundation and the politician's network of regional offices as extremist organisations.

Pavlov's colleague, Yevgeny Smirnov, said on Facebook that Pavlov was detained after his hotel room in Moscow was searched. Russia's Federal Security Service, the FSB, was involved, Smirnov said. Pavlov is being accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation, a criminal offense punishable by a fine, community service or arrest of up to three months.

It wasn't immediately clear which case Pavlov's detention was connected to. He is also defending Ivan Safronov, a Russian journalist charged with treason, a prosecution that has been widely seen as politically motivated, and has been involved in other high-profile treason cases.

Pavlov had been due to appear in a Moscow court on Friday at a hearing into extending Safronov's pre-trial detention.

According to Smirnov, Pavlov frequently received threats from investigators at the FSB, with one of them saying to Pavlov that “we're going to do everything to put you behind bars.'' Team 29, a team of lawyers Pavlov heads in St. Petersburg specializing in freedom of speech cases, said on social media that law enforcement targeted Pavlov's wife in St. Petersburg and the team's IT specialist with home searches. The Investigative Committee is also searching the team's offices, the team said.

Earlier this month, the Moscow prosecutor's office petitioned the Moscow City Court to outlaw Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his network of regional offices as extremist groups. The move is part of a sweeping crackdown on Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, his allies and his political infrastructure.

Navalny is currently serving time in a penal colony outside Moscow. He was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials have rejected the accusations.

In the aftermath of nationwide protests in January triggered by the politician's arrest, some of his top allies were slapped with criminal charges and placed under house arrest, and dozens of his associates in the regions were targeted with detentions and raids.

The case against Navalny's foundation and regional offices is scheduled to be heard by the Moscow City Court on May 17. It remains unclear what evidence authorities have against the organizations because some of the case files have been classified as secret.

After taking on the case earlier this week, Pavlov vowed to make the legal proceedings “as open as possible to a wide audience, while not formally disclosing any state secrets.'' “We understand how important it is to know what the authorities implicate the Foundation for Fighting Corruption with,” Pavlov said in a social media post.

The lawyer said after a preliminary hearing Thursday that the defense team has filed a lawsuit to declassify the files in the case. Pavlov also said that the case files revealed a criminal case has been launched against Navalny and top allies Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov on charges of creating an organization that infringes on people's rights, a criminal offense punishable by up to four years in prison.

Last August, Russian media reported that the FSB had lodged a complaint against Pavlov over his refusal to sign a non-disclosure statement in Safronov's case. Pavlov said at the time that he had signed a statement not to disclose state secrets in connection to the case, but no one had asked him to sign a broader non-disclosure statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers invent better tool for assessing infant brain health

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have created a new, open-access tool that allows doctors and scientists to evaluate infant brain health by assessing the concentration of various chemical markers, called metabol...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several Indian states have run out of vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said, as new infections surged to another daily record. Due to the shortage of vaccines, they added, vaccination c...

Will Prison School Season 2 focus on the next chapters of Akira Hiramoto’s comic book?

Fans have been all ears for any news on the Prison School Season 2 for the past five years. The first season, which dropped its finale in September 2015, ended on several cliffhangers, leaving the possibility open for the second season.Pris...

Australian PM meets with former govt employee who alleges rape in Parliament House

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met on Friday with a former government staffer who alleges she was raped by an unnamed male colleague while working in parliament, as Australias government faces mounting public anger over its handling of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021