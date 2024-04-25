North Korean delegation to attend flagship St. Petersburg economic forum - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:31 IST
A North Korean delegation will attend the St. Petersburg economic forum, Russia's annual gathering which President Vladimir Putin and the country's top business executives usually attend, the TASS news agency said on Thursday.
The forum will be held on June 5-8. TASS cited the North Korean Embassy in Moscow.
