Man hangs self after slitting throats of wife, son in Rajasthan

A man allegedly slit the throats of his wife and 13-month-old son and later hanged himself in Jagatpura area of Jaipur, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Lajpat Nagar on Thursday night when Girraj Meena (33) had a heated argument with his wife Samita (30), they said. In a fit of rage, Girraj slit the throats of his wife and son, Sriram Meena, and then hanged himself, Station House Officer, Pratap Nagar Police Station, Shrimohan Meena said. Both the husband and wife were teachers in Kendriya Vidyalaya. While Girraj was posted in Bundi, Samita was working in Jaipur and they were living in a rented accommodation, police said. ''A post-mortem has been conducted and the bodies are being handed over to the family members,” the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

