2 arrested for selling fake negative RT-PCR report

Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI): Two people allegedly issuing fake negative RT-PCR reports for Rs 700 each have been arrested here, police said on Friday.

Mukesh Singh (25), a native of Rajasthan, and Nagaraj M (39) whose nativity was not immediately known were caught after a decoy customer was sent to them to get the fake report, the police said.

Five negative RT-PCR reports were seized from the accused, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)