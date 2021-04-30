2 arrested for selling fake negative RT-PCR report

2 arrested for selling fake negative RT-PCR reportPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:43 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 30 (PTI): Two people allegedly issuing fake negative RT-PCR reports for Rs 700 each have been arrested here, police said on Friday.
Mukesh Singh (25), a native of Rajasthan, and Nagaraj M (39) whose nativity was not immediately known were caught after a decoy customer was sent to them to get the fake report, the police said.
Five negative RT-PCR reports were seized from the accused, they said.
