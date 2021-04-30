Left Menu

COVID-19: Rajnath Singh invokes special provisions, grants emergency financial powers to armed forces

The Ministry of Defence on Friday informed that it has invoked special provisions and granted emergency financial powers to armed forces in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:32 IST
Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Defence on Friday informed that it has invoked special provisions and granted emergency financial powers to armed forces in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invoked special provisions and granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces to empower them and speed up their efforts in tide over the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

"To empower the Armed Forces and speed up their efforts in the nationwide fight against COVID 19 situation, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh invoked special provisions and granted Emergency Financial Powers to the Armed Forces today," the Defence Minister's Office tweeted. "These powers will help formation commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities/ hospitals and to undertake procurement/ repair of equipment/ items/ material/ stores, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against COVID," another tweet read.

Under these powers, Vice Chiefs of Armed Forces including Chief Of Integrated Defence Staff To The Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee (CISC) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOC-in-Cs) and equivalents of all three services have been given full powers, whereas Corps Commanders/Area Commanders have been delegated powers up to Rs 50 lakh per case and Division Commanders/Sub Area Commanders and equivalents have been delegated powers up to Rs 20 lakh per case. These powers have been devolved initially for a period of three months from May 1 to July 31, 2021. These are in addition to the emergency powers delegated to the Medical Officers of the Armed Forces last week, the ministry said.

The emergency powers were sanctioned to the Armed Forces last year too when the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out. This had helped the Armed Forces tackle the situation faster and in an effective manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

