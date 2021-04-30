Left Menu

'Justice Chandrachud has fallen off', says lawyer as connection drops

The Supreme Court on Friday witnessed a lighter moment during a significant hearing on COVID related issues, when one of the lawyers said, Justice Chandrachud has fallen off as the connection dropped. Amidst the three-hour long virtual hearing, when Justice Chandrachuds link got disconnected and one of the lawyer appearing in the matter said, Justcie Chandrachud has fallen off.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:06 IST
'Justice Chandrachud has fallen off', says lawyer as connection drops

The Supreme Court on Friday witnessed a lighter moment during a significant hearing on COVID related issues, when one of the lawyers said, “Justice Chandrachud has fallen off” as the connection dropped. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat was conducting a lengthy but significant hearing on providing relief to COVID-19 patients. Amidst the three-hour long virtual hearing, when Justice Chandrachud's link got disconnected and one of the lawyer appearing in the matter said, “Justcie Chandrachud has fallen off”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was also in the hearing heard the lawyer and pointed out to virtual hearing control room that Justice Chandrachud has been disconnected. After, nearly twenty seconds, Justice Chandrachud got reconnected to the hearing and apologised for being got disconnected. Mehta pointed out that one of the lawyers has used a wrong phrase, “fallen off”. Justice Chandrachud laughed and said in Hindi, ‘Sab parmatama ke haath main hain’ (everything is in the hand of god). Everyone connected laughed and the hearing resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Address inequalities to end AIDS by 2030, UN chief says in new report

Despite action and progress against HIV in some places and population groups, HIV epidemics continue to expand in others, the report revealed. It was launched just weeks ahead of a major UN General Assembly meeting on AIDS. The global AID...

Maha: 3 dead while cleaning septic tank in Jalna home

Three sanitation workers died on Friday evening while cleaning a septic tank in a home in Jalna in Maharashtra, an official said.One of the workers fell while cleaning the tank in a home in Sonal Nagar area and the other two who went in als...

'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive

India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhins wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday said her family has been through a nightmare of a week after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.Star spinner Ashwin on Sunday decided to tak...

Italy reports 263 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,446 new cases

Italy reported 263 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 288 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,446 from 14,320. Italy has registered 120,807 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021