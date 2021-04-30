Left Menu

BEL contributes Rs 5.45 cr to PM CARES Fund to combat COVID-19 second wave

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:14 IST
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited has contributed Rs 5.45 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund to the PM CARES Fund, in support of the governments efforts in dealing with the challenges arising out of the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEL is also utilising Rs 4 crore of its CSR Fund to set up medical oxygen generation plants in 12 government hospitals in six states, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Last year, the company had released Rs 10 crore from its CSR Fund towards the PM CARES Fund, for COVID relief efforts, it said.

