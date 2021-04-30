Top EU nations lament Palestinian decision to postpone vote

Top EU nations lament Palestinian decision to postpone voteReuters | Rome | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:46 IST
France, Germany, Italy and Spain said on Friday they were disappointed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's decision to postpone parliamentary elections scheduled for May and urged him to set a new date quickly.
"We call upon the Palestinian Authority to put forward a new electoral calendar as soon as possible," the four major European Union countries said in a joint statement.
"We call on Israel to facilitate the holding of such elections across all of the Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem, on the basis of past agreements," they added.
