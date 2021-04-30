Left Menu

Top EU nations lament Palestinian decision to postpone vote

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:46 IST
Top EU nations lament Palestinian decision to postpone vote

France, Germany, Italy and Spain said on Friday they were disappointed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's decision to postpone parliamentary elections scheduled for May and urged him to set a new date quickly.

"We call upon the Palestinian Authority to put forward a new electoral calendar as soon as possible," the four major European Union countries said in a joint statement.

"We call on Israel to facilitate the holding of such elections across all of the Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem, on the basis of past agreements," they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Delhi govt to explain why COVID-19 testing has drastically gone down

The Delhi High Court Friday cited data to ask the AAP government to explain why COVID-19 testing has gone down drastically in the national capital.A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli noted that while earlier the testing was aro...

HC rejects bail of 2 youths in abduction, unlawful conversion case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of two youths in a case of alleged abduction and unlawful religious conversion of a woman for marriage.An FIR was lodged November 17 by Praveen Kumar in Jalesar area of Uttar Prade...

Trent Q4 net profit at Rs 17.44 cr; revenue at Rs 905.54 cr

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.21 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Trent said ...

Biden administration has completed North Korea policy review -White House

The Biden administration has completes its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea, the White House said on Friday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. goal remained the complete denuclearizat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021