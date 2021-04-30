Left Menu

J-K: Man arrested 33 years after ‘committing’ rape

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:31 IST
Police on Friday arrested an absconder wanted in a 33-year-old rape case in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said.

Ghulam Mohd alias Gulla of Kherkote Banihal was underground and on the run for the last 33 years after registration of a rape and abduction case against him in police station Mahore, they said.

On a specific information, the wanted criminal was arrested from Srinagar city, they said.

The accused absconder after committing the crime in 1988 was constantly evading arrest by changing his location and identity, the officials said.

A chargesheet had been produced against him in the court of law, they said.

A warrant was issued by the court of principal district and sessions judge in Udhampur on 22/06/1989 and is executed after his arrest from the Kashmir valley, they said.

While tracing footprints of the crime, the Reasi Police developed a specific input regarding the accused’s presence in Safakadal area of Srinagar and arrested him with the help of Srinagar Police, the officials said.

Other accused in the case including Amkala, Ghulam Mohd Sheikh and Sonaullah of Kherkote, tehsil Banihal were arrested long back. They have secured bail from the court, they said.

