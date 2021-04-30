Left Menu

HC rejects bail of 2 youths in abduction, unlawful conversion case

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:54 IST
HC rejects bail of 2 youths in abduction, unlawful conversion case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of two youths in a case of alleged abduction and unlawful religious conversion of a woman for marriage.

An FIR was lodged November 17 by Praveen Kumar in Jalesar area of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district against Mohammed Javed, five relatives and two others for allegedly abducting his daughter to marry her.

She was taken to Delhi and was illegally converted to Islam, according to the complaint.

Razmani and Ameren were initially not named in the FIR, but their names were disclosed by the woman's father and grandfather in their statement to the investigating officer.

The youths have alleged that they were falsely implicated in the case.

The woman's family members alleged that Razmani and Ameren had threatened them of consequences if they did not withdraw the complaint.

Justice J J Munir rejected the bail application on the basis of the woman's statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, in which she said that she was abducted in a car and was taken to the Karkardooma Courts in Delhi, where, in the presence of some lawyers, she was made to sign some papers that were in Urdu. PTI CORR RAJ HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House sai...

Jury finds 3M's earplugs caused U.S. military vets hearing loss

3M Co was found liable on Friday for hearing damage suffered by three U.S. military veterans who accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs, a blow to 3M which faces 200,000 similar lawsuits.The company was accused of...

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.White House press secre...

US STOCKS-Apple and Alphabet pull Wall Street lower

Wall Street dropped on Friday, with Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies dipping despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports. A day after the SP 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021