Left Menu

FRI 'not recognised' institution, DoPT tells Uttarakhand HC

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:11 IST
FRI 'not recognised' institution, DoPT tells Uttarakhand HC

In an affidavit filed in the Uttarakhand High Court, the Centre has said Dehradun's prestigious Forest Research Institute is ''not a recognised'' institution.

The affidavit was filed recently in the high court by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India in response to a notice.

The Uttarakhand High Court had issued the notice to the Centre in February while hearing a petition by Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi alleging irregularities and forgery in the selection of a member of the Staff Selection Commission.

''Further, the petitioner (Chaturvedi) does not possess the educational qualification of Post Graduate Degree from a recognised University or Institution'', Secretary DoPT said in the affidavit.

When contacted, Chaturvedi's counsel said the FRI has been so described in the DoPT's affidavit in a bid ''to justify a patently malicious order passed against the officer.'' The FRI was established in 1878 and notified by the UGC as deemed university in 1991. It is one of the oldest and prestigious institutions where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed Yoga on the International Yoga Day in June 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan decries EU parliament's move on blasphemy laws

Pakistan on Friday decried a move by the European Parliament, which a day earlier adopted a resolution demanding Islamabad allow freedom for religious minorities and asked the EU to reconsider the South Asian countrys preferential trade sta...

Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House sai...

Jury finds 3M's earplugs caused U.S. military vets hearing loss

3M Co was found liable on Friday for hearing damage suffered by three U.S. military veterans who accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs, a blow to 3M which faces 200,000 similar lawsuits.The company was accused of...

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.White House press secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021