9 more districts in J&K under corona curfew

Nine more districts in Jammu and Kashmir came under complete lockdown from Friday evening, while corona curfew in 11 districts entered the second day in view of the alarming surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,532 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths.

The curfew in Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts came into effect at 7 pm and would remain in force till 7 am on May 3, they said.

The rest of 11 districts came under an 84-hour-long curfew at 7 pm on Thursday, they said.

The districts are: Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

Earlier, the administration had announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday.

On April 8, a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am was imposed in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the Union territory on April 20.

Police have arrested over 300 people and imposed fine on nearly 10,000 others for allegedly violating COVID-related standard operating procedures in Kashmir over the past 11 days, officials said on Friday.

''During last 24 hours, police have arrested 118 persons, lodged 103 FIRs and also realised fine to the tune of Rs 90,610 from 730 people for violating the guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir Valley,'' the officials said.

Police on Friday arrested 35 people, slapped FIRs against 36 people and seized 30 commercial establishments for violations of coronavirus guidelines in Jammu, officials said. PTI AB HMB

