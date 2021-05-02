Left Menu

Myanmar protesters raise voices to 'shake the world'; more mystery blasts

"Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," organizers said in a statement. Streams of protesters, in some cases led by Buddhist monks, made their way through several cities and towns including the commercial hub of Yangon, the second city of Mandalay, the central town of Kale and Dawei in the south, media reported.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:10 IST
Myanmar protesters raise voices to 'shake the world'; more mystery blasts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Protesters in Myanmar turned out in their thousands on Sunday, marching to oppose military rule more than three months after a coup that brought a halt to democratic reform and economic growth and ushered in turmoil.

The protests, which the military has been unable to stop with lethal suppression, were coordinated with expatriate communities around the world to mark what organizers called "the global Myanmar spring revolution". "Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," organizers said in a statement.

Streams of protesters, in some cases led by Buddhist monks, made their way through several cities and towns including the commercial hub of Yangon, the second city of Mandalay, the central town of Kale and Dawei in the south, media reported. One person was shot and killed in the Shan State town of Hsipaw, the Shwe Phee Myay news portal reported. The Irrawaddy news site posted a photograph of the man who it said was a security officer in plain clothes taking aim with a rifle in Mandalay.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Mandalay. A spokesman for the junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

The protests are only one of the problems the generals have brought on with their Feb. 1 ouster of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Wars with ethnic minority insurgents in remote frontier regions in the north and east have intensified significantly over the past three months, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to U.N. estimates.

In some places, civilians with crude weapons have battled security forces while in central areas military and government facilities that have been secure for generations have been hit by rocket attacks and a wave of small, unexplained blasts. EXPLOSIONS

The state-run broadcaster in its main Saturday evening news bulletin gave details of at least 11 explosions over the previous 36 hours, most in the main city of Yangon. It reported some damage but no casualties. There have been no claims of responsibility.

"Some rioters who do not want the stability of the state have been throwing and planting handmade bombs at government buildings and on public roads," the state broadcaster said. Khit Thit media reported a blast outside a police barracks in Yangon early on Sunday. Vehicles were ablaze it said, but it gave no information on any casualties.

Later, it reported another blast in the city. A news portal in Shan State in the northeast reported a blast outside the home of a prominent businessman. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group says security forces have killed at least 759 protesters since the coup. Reuters is unable to confirm the toll.

The military, which ruled for almost 50 years until launching a tentative reform process a decade ago, acknowledged in mid-April the death of 248 protesters, saying they were killed after they initiated violence. Several members of the security forces have been killed in the protests, the military says.

The protests and a parallel civil disobedience campaign of strikes have crippled the economy and raised prospects of hunger for the poor, aid agencies have warned. The U.N. Development Programme warned last week that the impact of the pandemic and the political crisis could see as many as 25 million Myanmar people slide into poverty by 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes; 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support: Official.

Delhis Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support Official....

Govt likely to bring in reverse auction system for supplying rails to Indian Railways: JSPL MD

The government is likely to launch a reverse auction process to supply rails for railway projects, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.After the launch of the process, a company that offers lower prices can bag orders of supplying rails ...

Pon Radhakrishnan trails in Kanyakumari

Chennai, May 2 PTI Senior BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of 58,813 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.The bypoll in the constituen...

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes offshore Coquimbo, Chile - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSCsaid on Sunday.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC added. Also Read Scientists in Chile discover remains of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021