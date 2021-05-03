French prosecutor: no grounds to pursue claims over France's alleged role in Rwanda genocide

French prosecutor: no grounds to pursue claims over France's alleged role in Rwanda genocideReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 16:29 IST
The French prosecutor's department said on Monday that there were no grounds to pursue legal claims that France bore responsibility for enabling the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.
Last month, the Rwandan government had published a report in which it said that France was aware that a genocide was being prepared in Rwanda ahead of the killings.
