Left Menu

Maha: Fire in Nagpur paper product firm, no reports of injury

It just has a fire hydrant system with a water tank and one pump, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:56 IST
Maha: Fire in Nagpur paper product firm, no reports of injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A huge fire broke out on Monday evening in a company manufacturing paper products in Bazargaon area of Nagpur district and a large number of fire-tending vehicles and personnel were engaged in dousing operations, an official said.

He added that there was no report of any casualty as of now and the focus was to ensure the fire did not spread to other units nearby.

''A fire call was received at 4:57pm from a company that makes tissue paper and toilet rolls. Paper waste and raw materials, compressed bales etc stored in the company's tin shed caught fire,'' said Nagpur Municipal Corporation chief fire officer Rajendra Uchake.

''The aim is to check the spread of fire and then douse it completely. This is the third fire incident in the company in the past three years. It just has a fire hydrant system with a water tank and one pump,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SA on track in terms of delivery and rollout of Pfizer vaccine

State Security Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, has appealed to South Africans to do the right thing by ensuring they do not spread COVID-19.Dlodlo said the police and military officers have tried their best and even died while trying to clamp down...

Odisha records highest ever OGST collection of Rs 1126.67 cr in April 2021

The Odisha government on Monday informed that the state has recorded the highest OGST collection of Rs 1126.67 crores during April, 2021. In Odisha, the GST collection in April 2019 was Rs 927.60 crores and Rs 360.36 crores during last Apri...

Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasons normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures fo...

Many claimed dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, Centre,

West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state governent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021