Fighting Covid: LG directs strict implementation of lockdown in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the Police Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner for strict implementation of lockdown in the national capital in order to break the transmission chain of COVID. "Lt. Governor is of the view that strict enforcement of curfew regulations/guidelines is the key to break the transmission chain of virus and reducing COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Police Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner have been asked to take all-out measures for the implementation of the curfew order in letter and spirit, strengthen and upscale the entire enforcement efforts along with IEC campaign and implement the same in a mission mode, with an objective to ensure that the residents of NCT of Delhi follow and imbibe the COVID appropriate behaviour," reads the letter from Raj Niwas.

Delhi has been under Coronavirus-induced lockdown from April 19. "LG has also directed Police Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner to review the situation on a daily basis and submit a consolidated report to him, with a copy to the Chief Secretary, by 700 pm every day," it said

The Chief Secretary of Delhi has also been requested to monitor the overall situation on a regular basis and issue appropriate directions, if required, to the District Magistrates and District DCPs for strict compliance with the above directions. The national capital on Monday reported as many as 18,043 new coronavirus cases and 448 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's daily health bulletin informed.

This was the highest single-day death toll in the city since the pandemic broke out last year. The total active cases in the city now stand at 89,592. The cumulative positive cases now stand at 12,12,989, including 11,05,983 recoveries and 17,414 deaths. (ANI)

