Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, May 5

- EAM S Jaishankar in UK.
- India’s US envoy meets Dr Fauci, discusses COVID-19 crisis, new strains and variants - US lawmakers launch #FreeTheVaccine campaign in support of India, South Africa.
- COVID-19: 12 Republican lawmakers urge Biden admin to not support India's proposal at WTO.
- Several Indian-American families separated due to America’s ban on travellers from India.
- Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.
- Situation of global markets.
