Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army to 25 years in prison.

Dominic Ongwen was convicted in February of 61 crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abductions, torture and murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

