Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison

Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prisonReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:11 IST
Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army to 25 years in prison.
Dominic Ongwen was convicted in February of 61 crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abductions, torture and murder.
