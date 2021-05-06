Left Menu

Govt issues guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of civil aviation community

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of the Civil Aviation Community in a fast and efficient manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:33 IST
Govt issues guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of civil aviation community
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of the Civil Aviation Community in a fast and efficient manner. "The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued enabling guidelines to facilitate the vaccination program in a fast and efficient manner to ensure timely vaccination of the aviation community", read a release by the ministry.

The Secretary, Civil Aviation sent a letter earlier to all the State Governments with a request to consider the personnel involved in aviation and related services as a priority group under the vaccination program. "As per the guidelines, all players in Civil Aviation Sector would be advised to cover their personnel under the ongoing vaccination program. Guidelines further state that the organizations which have already made arrangements with Government/Private service providers for the vaccination to their employees may continue to do so," the release said.

Further, a dedicated vaccination facility is advised to be established by the Airport Operators in their respective airports to facilitate expeditious vaccination for the personnel involved in aviation or related services (including the contractual, casual, etc.), said the ministry, adding that the Airport Operator should immediately contact State Governments/Private Service Providers (Hospitals), who are willing to set up Covid Vaccination Centres at Airports. The guidelines state that required facilities like setting up of vaccination counters, segregated waiting areas (pre as well as post-vaccination) are to be established by the Airport Operators. Basic facilities for the personnel visiting (help desk, drinking water, ventilation fans, washrooms, etc.) to be arranged following COVID safety protocols.

The cost per vaccination dose can be decided by the Airport Operator with the service provider. "For the smaller airports (where the numbers to get vaccinated are less and private players do not find it viable), the Airport Operators can approach the District/local Administration for extending the vaccination program. The facilities created by Airport Operator would be available for all the Civil Aviation Personnel in the first phase and can be extended to the family members subsequently," the ministry said.

The guidelines suggest that priority should be made to cover the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the crew of airlines (both cockpit and cabin), mission-critical and passenger facing staff on priority. All Airport Operators have been advised to designate a nodal officer (an alternative nodal officer may also be kept in readiness) for coordinating the efforts. (ANI)

