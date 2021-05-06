Left Menu

COVID: Charges for private ambulance services in Delhi capped at Rs 1,500-4,000

Amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government on Thursday fixed charges levied by private ambulance services in the range of Rs 1,500- Rs 4,000, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warning strict action against violators.

In a tweet, the chief minister said some private ambulance operators are charging ''illegitimately'' amid a rush of COVID 19 patients to secure beds in hospitals.

''It has come to our notice that private ambulance services in Delhi are charging illegitimately.

''To avoid this practise, Delhi govt has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

In an order issued by special secretary and director of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), charges of patient transport ambulances (PTA), basic life support ambulances (BLS) and advanced life support (ALS) ambulances, have been capped.

For each type of ambulance service, the maximum charges will include oxygen, all ambulance equipment, PPE kit, gloves, mask, shield, sanitization, driver, emergency medical technician and doctor, stated the order.

The maximum charge for PTA will be Rs 1,500 per call for up to 10 kilometres, followed by Rs 1,00 per extra kilometres, it said. For the BLS category, the maximum charge will be Rs 2,000 per call for up to 10 kilometres followed by Rs 100 per extra kilometres, said the order.

The maximum charge of ATS will be Rs 4,000 for up to 10 kilometres and Rs 100 per extra kilometre, it added.

''It has come to notice that some private ambulance drivers, service providers are charging exorbitant rates in Delhi during the COVID 19 pandemic for transporting patients which is a matter of serious concern,'' read the order.

The CATS provides 24X7 free ambulance service in Delhi through a single toll free number 102. ''If any instance of charging rates higher than the aforesaid maximum comes to the notice by any private ambulance driver, service provider, operator or owner, strict action as per applicable laws shall be taken,'' said the order.

The action can be cancellation of driving license of ambulance driver, cancellation of registration certificate of ambulance and impounding of the vehicle, it added.

